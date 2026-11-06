Google invests $17B in 1st Wyoming data center for AI
Google is investing a huge $17 billion to build its very first data center in Wyoming, aiming to boost its AI capabilities.
The project teams up with Tallgrass Energy and Black Hills Energy and will be powered in part by a planned 702-megawatt fuel-cell development equipped with carbon capture and storage technology; the fuel cells will be supplied by Bloom Energy.
US political resistance to data centers
This big move comes just as political resistance to new data centers is heating up across the US.
After the most recent ballot measures against data center growth were largely unfavorable to data centers, companies like Microsoft are declining to expand deals elsewhere.
Still, Google's Wyoming facility is expected to create more than 1,000 construction jobs and more than 200 permanent roles, though future projects could face tougher local pushback.