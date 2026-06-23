Google invests $75 million in A24 and Alphabet stock falls 6.7%
Google just put $75 million into film studio A24, marking its first-ever stake in a movie studio. The deal teams up A24 with DeepMind to bring AI tools into filmmaking.
But even with this big move, Alphabet's stock slid 6.7% on Monday as investors worried about top AI talent leaving and rising competition.
A24 can use DeepMind AI
DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis said the goal is to help artists tell their stories using new tech: "We want to help artists express their creativity."
The partnership lets A24 use DeepMind's AI for making movies, but Google won't get access to A24's film library, and the deal isn't exclusive.
Shazeer joins OpenAI, Jumper to Anthropic
Despite the fresh partnership, some high-profile departures are shaking things up.
Noam Shazeer, a top Google AI executive and co-leader of the Gemini AI models, is heading to OpenAI, and John Jumper is leaving Google for Anthropic.
These moves have people wondering if Google is losing ground in the fast-moving world of AI.