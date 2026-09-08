Google launches DigiPivot 2026, training 2,000 Indian graduates and professionals
Google has just rolled out DigiPivot 2026, a new program designed to help 2,000 Indian graduates and early-career professionals level up their AI and digital skills.
Built with IIM Calcutta and Accenture, this initiative is all about getting more people ready for the fast-growing world of generative AI.
If you're interested, applications are open until September 22.
Includes 10-hour certificate and 120-hour program
DigiPivot 2026 packs in a 10-hour Google AI Professional Certificate plus a 120-hour program in AI tech, digital marketing, analytics, and e-commerce.
You'll also get expert-led sessions on leadership and communication skills, basically everything you need to stand out in today's job market.
Indian graduates and early-career professionals across tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities can apply through Google's site before the deadline.