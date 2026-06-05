Google lays off employees in cloud and cybersecurity divisions

Google has laid off employees from its Cloud division and key cyber teams. The move comes as part of the ongoing tech sector layoffs as companies balance AI spending with headcount. According to a Business Insider report, the job cuts were witnessed over the last two weeks and affected several teams within Google Cloud .

Affected units Impacted teams include Threat Intelligence Group Among the affected teams is Google's Threat Intelligence Group, a leading security unit that regularly publishes research on hackers and cyber threats. Other impacted groups include those at Mandiant, a cybersecurity company acquired by Google in 2022, as well as additional units within Google Cloud. Some employees have taken to LinkedIn to share their experiences of the recent layoffs.

Company statement Number of affected employees not disclosed The exact number of employees affected by these layoffs and the reason behind them remain unclear. However, in at least one case, Google cited the need to reinvest resources into growth areas like artificial intelligence (AI). "We regularly evaluate our internal structures to ensure we are best positioned to meet the evolving demands of our customers and the industry," a Google spokesperson told Business Insider.

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