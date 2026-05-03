Google, Meta, Microsoft and Amazon posted strong quarterly AI gains
Google, Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon just posted strong quarterly results for early 2026, driven by a mix of AI demand, cloud growth, and other business lines.
Startups like OpenAI are fueling this surge, pushing these tech giants to invest heavily in smarter infrastructure and next-generation data centers.
Alphabet cloud revenue jumps to $20.03B
Alphabet, Google's parent, saw its cloud revenue jump 63% to $20.03 billion and is planning up to $190 billion in capital spending this year.
Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon aren't far behind. Meta's first-quarter capital spending was $19.84 billion, Microsoft's third fiscal quarter was $31.9 billion, and Alphabet's was $35.7 billion.
Amazon is planning a $200 billion capex projection for 2026.
The message is clear: AI is driving the future of tech. Everyone wants a front-row seat.