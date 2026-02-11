Google offers voluntary exit to employees not on AI train
Business
Google is offering a voluntary exit to some US staff who aren't fully on board with its big push into artificial intelligence.
Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler told employees the company wants people who are "all in" and ready to "embracing AI to have even greater impact."
Who is eligible for the buyout
The offer is for folks in solutions, sales, and corporate development roles—not those working directly with customers.
Google says this helps keep things smooth for clients.
Similar buyouts happened last year in engineering teams and at Google UK.