Google Pay, PhonePe, and other UPI apps are changing from tomorrow

What's changing in UPI system

Autopay requests will now be handled late at night (12am-7am) to avoid peak-time slowdowns.

There'll also be a cap on daily balance checks (details coming soon) so the system doesn't get overloaded.

Plus, if a payment fails, you'll see the status updated faster—no more waiting ages in "Processing."

And if you're linking a new bank account, expect an extra layer of security for peace of mind.

No need to change how you use UPI—just expect things to run a bit smoother!