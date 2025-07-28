Google Pay, PhonePe, and other UPI apps are changing from tomorrow
Big update for anyone using Google Pay, PhonePe, or any UPI app—NPCI is rolling out some tweaks from August 1 to make your daily payments smoother.
The main changes are around when autopay requests go through, how often you can check your balance, and how quickly failed payments get sorted.
What's changing in UPI system
Autopay requests will now be handled late at night (12am-7am) to avoid peak-time slowdowns.
There'll also be a cap on daily balance checks (details coming soon) so the system doesn't get overloaded.
Plus, if a payment fails, you'll see the status updated faster—no more waiting ages in "Processing."
And if you're linking a new bank account, expect an extra layer of security for peace of mind.
No need to change how you use UPI—just expect things to run a bit smoother!