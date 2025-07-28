Next Article
Sundar Pichai becomes Alphabet's 1st non-founder billionaire
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet (Google's parent company), has officially joined the billionaire club.
He's the first non-founder to do it at Alphabet, thanks to leading the company through huge growth since 2015.
Under his watch, Alphabet's value soared past $1 trillion and its shares returned a whopping 120% since 2023.
Pichai's journey from Tamil Nadu to Google CEO
Pichai's net worth is now about $1.1 billion, with a chunk coming from his stake in Alphabet—though co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are still way ahead with fortunes over $160 billion each.
Pichai's journey started in Tamil Nadu, India; after earning a scholarship to Stanford in '93, he joined Google in 2004 and helped expand big revenue streams like YouTube and Cloud, which hit $110 billion by 2024.