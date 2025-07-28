Sundar Pichai becomes Alphabet's 1st non-founder billionaire

Pichai's journey from Tamil Nadu to Google CEO

Pichai's net worth is now about $1.1 billion, with a chunk coming from his stake in Alphabet—though co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are still way ahead with fortunes over $160 billion each.

Pichai's journey started in Tamil Nadu, India; after earning a scholarship to Stanford in '93, he joined Google in 2004 and helped expand big revenue streams like YouTube and Cloud, which hit $110 billion by 2024.