Google prepares to invest up to $40 billion in Anthropic

Google to help power Anthropic's Claude

This isn't just about money: Google wants to boost Anthropic's computing power and keep its edge in the fast-moving AI world, even though it already has its own Gemini AI.

Anthropic relies on Google Cloud, so this partnership means Google will help power future versions of Claude as demand grows.

Plus, Google is one of the few companies with access to Anthropic's Mythos model, which is considered too dangerous for wide release at this point showing just how fierce the competition is in AI right now.