Google posts negative cash flow for 1st time since IPO
What's the story
Google's parent company, Alphabet, has reported a negative free cash flow of $5.9 billion in the second quarter of 2026. This is the first time since its IPO that the tech giant has posted such a figure. The decline is largely attributed to skyrocketing costs associated with artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. The company has now revised its capital expenditure forecast for 2026 to between $195 billion and $205 billion, up from an earlier estimate of $180 billion-$190 billion.
Financial impact
CFO addresses rising costs during analyst call
Alphabet's CFO Anat Ashkenazi addressed the rising costs during a call with analysts.
She said, "We expect that free cash flow will remain under pressure driven by our investments in technical infrastructure, which enable us to capitalize on the AI opportunity and continue to drive attractive returns."
The company's capital expenditure for Q2 2026 was $44.9 billion, a significant jump that pushed its free cash flow into negative territory.
Market reaction
Analysts raise concerns over negative cash flow
The negative cash flow and increased capital expenditure have raised eyebrows among analysts.
Thomas Monteiro, a senior analyst at Investing.com, said, "After a negative cash flow quarter, the new raise in capex does not sit well for Alphabet."
He added that while investors may tolerate this if revenue continues to accelerate, capital costs are rising and the margin for error is shrinking every quarter.
Revenue growth
Alphabet's aggressive AI investments start to pay off
Despite the concerns over cash flow, Alphabet's aggressive AI investments are starting to bear fruit.
The company's cloud business saw an 82% year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth in Q2 2026, reaching $24.8 billion. This was well above analysts' expectations of around 64%.
The cloud division has benefited from companies racing to secure computing capacity for training and running AI models, with Google Cloud securing major contracts with AI companies like Anthropic.
Business performance
Strong revenue growth across other segments
Alphabet's core search business also continued to grow, with search advertising revenue rising 17% to $63.3 billion and total advertising revenue at $81.6 billion.
The company's total revenue rose from $96.4 billion a year earlier to $119.8 billion in Q2 2026, beating analysts' average estimate of $116.9 billion.
Adjusted earnings per share stood at $2.85, slightly below Wall Street expectations of $2.89 while operating income rose by 30% to reach an impressive figure of around $41 billion.
AI race
Concerns over Google's position in AI race
Despite the strong cloud performance, investors remain concerned about Alphabet's position in the race to develop frontier AI models.
The company delayed the launch of its next flagship model, Gemini 3.5 Pro, which had initially been expected in June.
This delay has raised concerns that Google is losing ground to rivals such as OpenAI and Anthropic, particularly in areas like AI coding and autonomous agents.