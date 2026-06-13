Google will appeal a German court ruling on AI overviews
What's the story
Google has announced its decision to appeal a German court ruling that held the tech giant legally responsible for false claims generated by its AI Overviews. The Munich court had ruled that these AI-generated summaries, which appear above traditional search results, are considered Google's own content. The case was filed by two Munich-based publishers who alleged that Google's AI Overviews falsely linked them to scams and dubious business practices.
Google's response
Google maintains most AI overviews are accurate
A Google spokesperson said, "This case focuses on specific and narrow errors, not the foundational way AI Overviews displays web content." The tech giant also maintained that while most of its AI Overviews are accurate, there can be instances where context is missed or web content misinterpreted. The company has promised swift action against any violations of its policies for these summaries.
Case details
What the publishers alleged
The publishers alleged that Google's AI Overviews falsely connected them to scams, subscription traps, dubious companies, shady business practices, non-existent phone calls and claims of non-availability. The court found that the AI had confused information about other companies and created links not found in any of the sources it linked to. After sending a cease-and-desist letter first, they moved to court after what they said was an inadequate response from Google.
Legal distinction
Why the court ruled against Google
The court ruled that Google's AI Overviews can't be treated like normal search results, which only act as an intermediary showing links to third-party websites. Unlike traditional Google Search, these summaries combine information and present it in Google's own words, giving users complete answers without needing to visit source websites. The judges said Google has full control over how the AI works and is effectively the author and publisher of the text generated by its system.