Google will appeal a German court ruling on AI overviews

Case details

What the publishers alleged

The publishers alleged that Google's AI Overviews falsely connected them to scams, subscription traps, dubious companies, shady business practices, non-existent phone calls and claims of non-availability. The court found that the AI had confused information about other companies and created links not found in any of the sources it linked to. After sending a cease-and-desist letter first, they moved to court after what they said was an inadequate response from Google.