Google to invest $10B in data centers in Andhra Pradesh
Google is gearing up to invest $10 billion in a huge new data center project across three sites in Andhra Pradesh—Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts.
This is set to be Google's biggest direct investment in India so far and could give a major boost to the country's digital economy.
Data center cluster will cover 639 acres
The data center cluster will cover 639 acres and include a powerful one-gigawatt facility—meaning it'll need a ton of electricity, water for cooling, and top-notch internet cables.
The state's already approved one site, and Andhra Pradesh's IT Minister is meeting Google execs soon and may finalize an agreement with Google and one or two of its subsidiaries.
If all goes well, Visakhapatnam could become a key digital hub, opening up new opportunities for tech growth in the region.