Google to invest $10B in data centers in Andhra Pradesh

Data center cluster will cover 639 acres

The data center cluster will cover 639 acres and include a powerful one-gigawatt facility—meaning it'll need a ton of electricity, water for cooling, and top-notch internet cables.

The state's already approved one site, and Andhra Pradesh's IT Minister is meeting Google execs soon and may finalize an agreement with Google and one or two of its subsidiaries.

If all goes well, Visakhapatnam could become a key digital hub, opening up new opportunities for tech growth in the region.