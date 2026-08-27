Google to pay £260 million in Play Store settlement

About £160 million will go directly to developers who sold apps on the Play Store between August 2018 and July 2026, while another £100 million covers legal costs.

Google has not admitted any wrongdoing and still says it believes it has strong defenses to Professor Rodger's claim.

Rodger called the outcome "great," saying it gives real compensation to developers without dragging everyone through a long court fight.

The deal still needs final approval from the tribunal.