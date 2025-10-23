Google trims ad sales managers to boost efficiency
Google is cutting out a layer of middle management from its US advertising sales team, starting in January.
The goal? Make decisions faster and keep up as ad growth slows and AI competition rises.
Instead of layoffs, affected managers will shift into new roles—part of Google's push to cut down on red tape.
Tech giants are increasingly adopting this strategy
This move lines up with what other big tech companies like Intel and Amazon are doing: flattening management to work smarter.
Managers in the revamped unit will now be called "Heads of business" and report straight to directors.
Google's also dropped the account strategy management role in its mid-market group, all while rolling out voluntary buyouts in 10 product areas.
CEO Sundar Pichai emphasized the need to "be more efficient as we scale up so we don't solve everything with headcount."