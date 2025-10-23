Google trims ad sales managers to boost efficiency

Tech giants are increasingly adopting this strategy

This move lines up with what other big tech companies like Intel and Amazon are doing: flattening management to work smarter.

Managers in the revamped unit will now be called "Heads of business" and report straight to directors.

Google's also dropped the account strategy management role in its mid-market group, all while rolling out voluntary buyouts in 10 product areas.

CEO Sundar Pichai emphasized the need to "be more efficient as we scale up so we don't solve everything with headcount."