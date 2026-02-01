Government allocates ₹2,000 crore to keep UPI transactions free Business Feb 01, 2026

The government just set aside ₹2,000 crore to keep UPI transactions free for users and to subsidize RuPay debit card payments in 2026.

Even though UPI saw a massive jump—over 21 billion transactions in January alone—the subsidy is slightly higher than the actual FY 2024-25 allocation of ₹1,923 crore but lower than the revised estimate of ₹2,196 crore for FY 2025-26, and is much less than what the industry was hoping for.