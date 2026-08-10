Government confirms P2P UPI transfers remain free for regular users
Business
No need to stress, UPI payments aren't getting any charges for regular users.
The government just confirmed that all person-to-person (P2P) UPI transfers will stay free, even though there were rumors about possible fees.
If any charges ever come up, they'll only apply to certain high-value merchant transactions.
Officials call amendment an enabling provision
Talks about new fees started after a proposed amendment in the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.
But officials say this is just an "enabling provision": no automatic changes for you.
The main goal is to keep UPI sustainable as it grows (with 2,366 crore transactions last month).
The government says it's committed to keeping UPI easy and safe for everyone while making sure the system can keep up with demand.