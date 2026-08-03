Government launches LIC OFS to reduce stake, meet shareholding rules
Business
The government is kicking off an Offer for Sale (OFS) in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) to trim its stake and meet public shareholding rules.
Non-retail investors get first dibs on August 4, followed by retail investors on August 5.
The base sale is set at 2.5% of LIC shares, with a chance to bump it up to 6.5% if demand heats up.
LIC shares priced at ₹382 minimum
Shares are priced at ₹382 or higher, so that is your entry point if you're interested.
This move is part of the government's push to get more public ownership in LIC and stick to the norms for listed companies.
For anyone curious about big shifts in India's financial scene, this is one worth keeping an eye on.