Government makes UPI up to ₹2,000 and RuPay payments fee-free
Business
Good news if you use UPI or RuPay for everyday payments: UPI transactions up to ₹2,000 are fee-free, and RuPay debit card payments are also free of charges.
The government just made it official after updating the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, putting to rest any worries about extra charges when paying with your phone or card.
Keeps UPI ₹2,000 and RuPay free
This move is all about making digital payments easier and more transparent.
It's part of a bigger push by the government to keep UPI transactions up to ₹2,000 fee-free and RuPay debit card payments free of charges.
So next time you split a bill or pay for coffee, those small transactions stay fee-free!