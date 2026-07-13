Government support crucial for India's chip market to reach $350B

India's semiconductor subsidies total $80B

Right now, India still relies heavily on imports for making chips, but that's set to change.

With three government subsidy packages (ISM 1.0, 2.0, 3.0) worth $40 billion and two additional packages (ISM 4.0, 5.0) at $20 billion each, for a combined total of $80 billion, the aim is to slash import dependency and ramp up homegrown manufacturing.

By 2035, India hopes its own factories will help breach more than 20% of its semiconductor import bill, thanks to a mix of local use and exports.