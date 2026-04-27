Governments worldwide plan at-scale AI rollouts within the next 12 months, KPMG finds

Governments face scattered data, skills shortages

The biggest issues? Data are scattered across departments, making it hard to coordinate, and there aren't enough skilled people to manage these new AI systems.

A lot of tech budgets (about 40%) are still tied up just keeping old systems running. Plus, cybersecurity is a worry. Only about one-third feel confident in their security setup.

Even so, most governments hope that teaming up with tech partners will help them bridge the gap between their digital dreams and what's actually happening right now.