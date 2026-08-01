GPTZero flags 4 PwC Middle East reports for fake citations
PwC, one of the world's top consulting firms, is getting called out for publishing reports with mistakes and made-up data.
Four reports from its Middle East office, released between 2024 and 2026, were flagged by GPTZero for things like fake citations and invented frameworks.
One report even talked about a "Citizen Pulse" system supposedly used by governments everywhere, but GPTZero found it was completely created by AI.
PwC defends quality amid AI concerns
PwC responded by saying it's updating some citations and sticking to its quality standards.
Still, this slip-up has people worried about how reliable AI-generated content really is in professional settings.
GPTZero's Paul Esau pointed out odd patterns that don't match human writing.
With a similar case recently involving KPMG, the debate around trusting AI in big business is only heating up.