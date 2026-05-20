Grasim Industries reports ₹51,101cr revenue and ₹3,802cr profit this quarter
Business
Grasim Industries (yep, the Aditya Birla Group company) just wrapped up a solid quarter: net profit jumped 28% to ₹3,802 crore compared to last year.
Revenue climbed 15% to ₹51,101 crore and EBITDA was up by 22%.
The company also announced a dividend for shareholders.
Building materials revenue hits record ₹30,042cr
Most of Grasim's growth came from its building materials segment, which hit a record ₹30,042 crore in revenue thanks to booming cement, paints, and B2B e-commerce businesses.
Their cellulosic fiber business also grew 14%, while the chemicals division saw steady gains.
Even their new paint brand Birla Opus is making waves: it's now the third-biggest in its category after grabbing more market share this quarter.