Grasim Industries reports ₹51,101cr revenue and ₹3,802cr profit this quarter

Building materials revenue hits record ₹30,042cr

Most of Grasim's growth came from its building materials segment, which hit a record ₹30,042 crore in revenue thanks to booming cement, paints, and B2B e-commerce businesses.

Their cellulosic fiber business also grew 14%, while the chemicals division saw steady gains.

Even their new paint brand Birla Opus is making waves: it's now the third-biggest in its category after grabbing more market share this quarter.