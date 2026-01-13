GreenTech just raised ₹30cr to power up wind energy services
GreenTech, a Coimbatore-based wind turbine service company, has secured ₹30 crore in its first funding round led by Transition VC.
The fresh funds will help build a new repair facility, boost inventory for newer turbines, and fuel expansion across Southeast Asia, the MENA region, and Europe.
What does GreenTech actually do?
They handle everything from operations and maintenance to AI-powered predictive repairs for wind turbines.
With cool tech like robots and high-res imaging systems, GreenTech manages 500 MW of wind power across India, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka.
Growth goals: What's next?
Currently clocking ₹30 crore in revenue with rapid 65-70% annual growth, GreenTech is aiming even higher—targeting over 100% yearly growth for the next five years and adding another 200 MW soon.
They're also hoping to play a big role as India pushes toward its ambitious 150 GW wind energy goal by 2030.