GreenTech just raised ₹30cr to power up wind energy services

They handle everything from operations and maintenance to AI-powered predictive repairs for wind turbines. With cool tech like robots and high-res imaging systems, GreenTech manages 500 MW of wind power across India, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka.

Growth goals: What's next?

Currently clocking ₹30 crore in revenue with rapid 65-70% annual growth, GreenTech is aiming even higher—targeting over 100% yearly growth for the next five years and adding another 200 MW soon.

They're also hoping to play a big role as India pushes toward its ambitious 150 GW wind energy goal by 2030.