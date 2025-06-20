Page Loader
India's core sector growth declines to 9-month low in May
Growth stood at 6.9% in May 2024

By Mudit Dube
Jun 20, 2025
05:58 pm
What's the story

The output of India's eight core infrastructure sectors—which together make up about 40% of the country's industrial production—rose by just 0.7% year-on-year in May.

This is the slowest pace in nine months. In comparison, growth stood at 6.9% in May 2024. The figure for April 2025 was 1%, revised upward from 0.5%.

Only refinery products, steel and cement, reported a sequential rise in production during May.

Economic impact

What is Index of Eight core industries?

The Index of Eight Core Industries tracks the collective and individual performance of key sectors such as coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, cement, and electricity.

These eight core industries contribute 40.27% to the items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

This highlights their significant role in India's overall industrial output and economic growth.

Sectoral slowdown

India's manufacturing sector also witnessed a decline

Along with the core sector, India's manufacturing sector also witnessed a decline.

A private survey conducted by S&P Global revealed that manufacturing activity fell to a three-month low in May.

The HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers's Index (PMI) dropped to 57.6 in May from April's 58.2 and March's 58.1, signaling a slowdown in new orders and output growth during this period.