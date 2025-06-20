India's core sector growth declines to 9-month low in May

What's the story

The output of India's eight core infrastructure sectors—which together make up about 40% of the country's industrial production—rose by just 0.7% year-on-year in May.

This is the slowest pace in nine months. In comparison, growth stood at 6.9% in May 2024. The figure for April 2025 was 1%, revised upward from 0.5%.

Only refinery products, steel and cement, reported a sequential rise in production during May.