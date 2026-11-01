Groww eases Indian access to global IPOs after Anthropic demand
Groww is making it easier for Indian investors to get in on big global IPOs, after a huge wave of interest in Anthropic's stock.
More than 100,000 users wanted in before Anthropic hit Nasdaq on November 19, showing just how eager Indian investors are to explore international markets.
Groww sees strong US stock demand
Anthropic's IPO was massive. The stock, trading as ANT, opened strong and kept the buzz going around AI companies.
Meanwhile, Groww continues to see high demand for popular US stocks like NVIDIA, reinforcing its role as a go-to platform for anyone wanting access to more than 10,000 U.S.-listed stocks and exchange-traded funds from India.