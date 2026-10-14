Groww posts 54% Q2 FY27 profit rise to ₹725.60cr
Business
Groww just posted a big 54% profit boost for the second quarter of FY27, hitting ₹725.60 crore compared to ₹471 crore last year.
While profits dipped slightly (1%) from the previous quarter, the overall growth was reflected in the financial figures.
Groww revenue up 47% EBITDA 64.5%
Groww's revenue also shot up by 47%, reaching ₹1,501 crore this quarter.
The company's operating efficiency improved too, with EBITDA margins rising to 64.5%.
All in all, Groww's numbers reflect smart cost management.