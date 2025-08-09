GSK gets $500 million payout in CureVac patent dispute

GSK still suing Pfizer, BioNTech

GSK will see $370 million right away and another $130 million if the BioNTech-CureVac buyout goes through.

Even with this payout, GSK is still taking Pfizer and BioNTech to court separately over other patent claims.

The backstory? GSK and CureVac once teamed up on COVID-19 vaccines, but things got complicated—highlighting just how messy pharma partnerships can get.