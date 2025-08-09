Next Article
GSK gets $500 million payout in CureVac patent dispute
GSK just landed a major win: CureVac settled a big patent dispute over mRNA vaccines, meaning GSK gets up to $500 million—including 1% royalties on future vaccine sales.
This all comes as BioNTech is proceeding with acquiring CureVac for approximately $1.25 billion.
GSK still suing Pfizer, BioNTech
GSK will see $370 million right away and another $130 million if the BioNTech-CureVac buyout goes through.
Even with this payout, GSK is still taking Pfizer and BioNTech to court separately over other patent claims.
The backstory? GSK and CureVac once teamed up on COVID-19 vaccines, but things got complicated—highlighting just how messy pharma partnerships can get.