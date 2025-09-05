GST Council sets tobacco tax transition timeline Business Sep 05, 2025

The GST Council has decided that from September 22, 2025, the extra compensation cess on most luxury and "sin" goods will be gone—but not for tobacco products just yet.

Cigarettes, pan masala, gutkha, and similar items will keep their extra tax until all pandemic-era loans are repaid, which should wrap up by December 2025.

Right now, these products face hefty indirect taxes thanks to GST, excise duty, and the compensation cess.