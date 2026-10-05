GST Council to consider single application for multi-state GST registration
Big news for anyone dealing with business paperwork: the GST Council is meeting on October 7, 2026, to consider letting companies register for GST in multiple states with just one application.
Right now, over 16.8 million businesses are already on the GST system, but multi-state registration can be a headache: this proposal aims to fix that with a single, streamlined form and clear instructions.
GST proposal would standardize document requirements
If approved, this plan would set uniform rules for what documents tax officers can ask for across all states.
Information you enter once would auto-fill into other applications, saving time and hassle.
You'd still need separate state registrations, but this is a big step toward making business setup smoother and less confusing, especially if you're running things in more than one state.
The Council's goal? To make registering under GST less of a maze for businesses.