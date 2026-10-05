GST Council to consider single GST registration for e-commerce sellers

This proposal is just for sellers who use e-commerce sites: no direct sales allowed.

E-commerce companies will have to share seller information with tax authorities and appoint local representatives in every state or union territory.

Sellers can transfer up to ₹2.5 lakh per month as input tax credit; if they go over, they will need regular registration.

If an operator pulls out, the seller will get 30 days to designate another e-commerce operator's warehouse for that State/UT or exit the scheme.

The simplified GST registration mechanism came into effect on November 1, 2025, and these changes would extend that mechanism to small businesses selling exclusively through e-commerce platforms.