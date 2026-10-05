GST Council to consider single GST registration for e-commerce sellers
The GST Council is meeting on October 7, 2026, to talk about making life easier for small businesses selling only through e-commerce platforms.
The big idea? If you run your business online and have a main office in just one state or union territory, you might soon need only a single GST registration instead of juggling multiple ones.
E-commerce-only sellers allowed ₹2.5L monthly ITC
This proposal is just for sellers who use e-commerce sites: no direct sales allowed.
E-commerce companies will have to share seller information with tax authorities and appoint local representatives in every state or union territory.
Sellers can transfer up to ₹2.5 lakh per month as input tax credit; if they go over, they will need regular registration.
If an operator pulls out, the seller will get 30 days to designate another e-commerce operator's warehouse for that State/UT or exit the scheme.
The simplified GST registration mechanism came into effect on November 1, 2025, and these changes would extend that mechanism to small businesses selling exclusively through e-commerce platforms.