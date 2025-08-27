Compensation cess to states might be terminated by October 31

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is likely to discuss the early termination of the compensation cess during its meeting on September 3-4. The deadline for ending this cess is currently set for March 31, 2026. However, with loans taken during the COVID-19 pandemic years nearing full repayment, there are talks of ending it sooner.

Financial implications A look at the proposal Government sources have indicated to Moneycontrol that the cess could end by October 31, leaving a surplus of some ₹2,000-3,000 crore. This surplus would then be equally distributed between the Centre and the states. The proposal is to continue the levy until the end of October for smooth processes. However, once the repayment is done, the legal mandate for cess collection expires as per law.

Cess Compensation cess was introduced in 2017 The compensation cess, which was introduced in July 2017, was meant to compensate states for revenue losses during the first five years of GST implementation. The legal window for this compensation ended in June 2022. However, it was extended till March 2026 to service loans taken during the pandemic years when revenues were severely affected.