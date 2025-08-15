GST overhaul: Diwali bonanza awaits consumers as tax slabs reduce Business Aug 15, 2025

Big news for your wallet—India's GST system is set for a major revamp. The government plans to drop the current four tax slabs and go with just two: 5% and 18%.

Most goods that were taxed at 12% will move to the lower 5% slab, which should make everyday items more affordable.

The Prime Minister has promised a "Diwali bonanza" aimed at easing costs for consumers.