Opendoor CEO Carrie Wheeler resigns, Shrisha Radhakrishna takes over

Opendoor Technologies just saw a big leadership change—Carrie Wheeler, the CEO and Chairperson, has resigned with immediate effect. Shrisha Radhakrishna, who joined Opendoor last year, is now taking over as President and interim leader.

Wheeler's exit follows major investments boosting Opendoor's stock Wheeler's exit comes right after some major new investments that sent Opendoor's stock soaring 90% so far in 2025.

Even though the company pulled in $1.6 billion revenue last quarter, it still posted a small loss per share.

With the board now searching for a permanent CEO, Radhakrishna will be steering the company through this transition.

Radhakrishna's background and new role Before joining Opendoor in 2024, Radhakrishna was CTO and CPO at LegalZoom.

Now he's stepping up to guide Opendoor's next phase while the company looks for its next leader.