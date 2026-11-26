GST portal accepts cancelation applications online from December 1, 2026
Canceling your GST registration is about to get a whole lot simpler.
Starting December 1, 2026, you can apply online through the GST portal, as long as you've filed the required returns, including the last tax period return and FORM GST CMP-08, if applicable, and cleared any dues.
No more paperwork headaches if you're all caught up!
GST cancelation effective from chosen date
The updated rules mean that once your filings and payments are sorted, your cancelation request goes straight through the portal and takes effect from the date you choose.
If you still have pending returns or payments, though, a tax officer will step in to review your application.
The goal? Make life easier for anyone looking to wrap up their GST account without extra hassle.