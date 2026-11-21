GSTN update allows metros to carry goods across Indian cities
Metro trains can now officially be used to move goods across Indian cities, thanks to a new update from the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN).
This change, recommended by the GST Council, is set to make life easier for businesses and metro operators: think smoother logistics for services like Delhi Metro.
Metros added to e-way bill system
With metros covering 1,170km in 26 cities, adding them to the E-Way Bill system means more options for moving goods worth over ₹50,000.
Rajat Mohan, Managing Partner at AMRG Global, says it's a step forward but highlights that full tech integration is still in progress.
For this upgrade to really work, metro operators and logistics teams will need clear rules and solid teamwork.