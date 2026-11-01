Haldiram ₹10,000cr IPO late 2027 could top ₹1Lcr valuation
Haldiram is gearing up to go public with a massive ₹10,000 crore IPO planned for late 2027.
If all goes as expected, this could push the iconic snack brand's valuation over ₹1 lakh crore.
The offering will include shares from current owners and some new ones hitting the market.
Backers fuel expansion despite US tariffs
After merging its major businesses, Haldiram attracted big-name investors like Temasek and International Holding Company through March-April 2025, helping boost its valuation to $10 billion.
These funds are fueling expansion in places with lots of Indian food fans, like the US and Middle East.
Even with some export hurdles (thanks to US tariffs), Haldiram's revenue is still growing strong, hitting ₹7,762 crore in just half of fiscal 2026.