Haldiram's wants to acquire majority stake in Prataap Snacks

1/4

Business 2 min read

Haldiram's wants to acquire majority stake in Prataap Snacks

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:12 pm Jan 18, 202406:12 pm

Haldiram's is eyeing a stake of at least 51%

Haldiram's, a leading Indian snack manufacturer, is in preliminary talks to acquire a majority stake in competitor Prataap Snacks, a company valued at $350 million. The goal is to expand its footprint in the potato chip market. Haldiram's is considering a stake of at least 51%, with the final percentage yet to be decided. The deal's valuation has not been disclosed but could be higher than Prataap's stock price.

2/4

Peak XV Partners is looking to exit Prataap Snacks

Peak XV Partners, a venture capital firm formerly called Sequoia Capital India, owns about 47% of Prataap Snacks and plans to sell its entire stake. Prataap, famous for its Yellow Diamond chips, competes with brands like Pepsi's Lay's in a market where local, informal food vendors still rule the fried chips sector. The company went public in 2017 and reported annual revenues of approximately $200 million last year.

3/4

Potential benefits of the deal for Haldiram's

A partnership with Prataap would allow Haldiram's to enter the potato chips market, as consumers often favor western-style snacks over local options. Prataap operates 14 manufacturing plants spread across nine Indian states and is part of a growing $5.2 billion snack market with an annual growth rate of 14%. However, local snack producers like Prataap face challenges due to inflation and increased competition in India's price-sensitive market, with its stock price remaining near its 2017 listing level.

4/4

Brief info about Haldiram's

Founded in 1937, Haldiram's is a family-run business. It is a much bigger packaged snacks manufacturer than Prataap, with revenue of over $1 billion. It also runs 150 restaurants across the country. In 2023, Reuters reported that Haldiram's was engaged in deal talks with Tata Group and other strategic investors, and was seeking a $10 billion valuation. However, the deal did not materialize over valuation concerns.