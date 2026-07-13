Happy Steels IPO oversubscribed over 72 times with ₹62-66 band

Happy Steels, which makes auto parts, just wrapped up its IPO, and the hype was real.

The offer was oversubscribed by more than 72 times, meaning way more people wanted shares than were actually available.

Investors put in bids for nearly 200 million shares when only about 2.7 million were up for grabs.

Shares were priced between ₹62 and ₹66 each, and the whole thing was a fresh issue: no existing shares changing hands.