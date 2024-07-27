In short Simplifying... In short HMPL and Srestha Finvest have announced stock splits after significant YoY growth.

HMPL's shares, which saw a 225% jump, will split from a face value of ₹10 to ₹1 each, while Srestha Finvest's penny stock, which rose nearly 120%, will split in a 1:2 ratio.

HMPL shares will become more accessible, thereby luring more investors

Multibagger stock announces 1:10 share split after 225% YoY jump

By Akash Pandey 04:57 pm Jul 27, 202404:57 pm

What's the story Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (HMPL), a multibagger stock, announced a 1:10 stock split at a board meeting on Friday. The company's board has not yet declared a record date for the stock split. Over the past year, HMPL's share price has surged from ₹116 to ₹384 per share, marking an increase of over 225%. This performance has solidified HMPL's position as one of the multibagger stocks in the Indian stock market.

Split decision

Details of the stock split decision

The Board of Directors at HMPL have discussed and approved the stock split. The board stated, "The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friday, July 26, 2024 at 11.30am have discussed and approved the Split/Sub-division of shares of the company Face Value of ₹10/- each to Face value of Re. 1/- each, subject to the approval of Members of the company." The Indian stock exchanges were informed about this decision by HMPL.

Market performance

Share price history and market performance

HMPL's shares have risen from ₹350 to ₹385 apiece in one month, marking nearly a 10% increase. Over six months, the stock surged from ₹331 to ₹385 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), delivering around 15% returns to its shareholders. The multibagger stock ended Friday with a market cap of ₹390 crore and a trading volume of 2,17,475. Its highest and lowest prices over the past year were ₹454 and ₹110 per share, respectively.

Split

Srestha Finvest also announces stock split

In related news, Srestha Finvest has also declared a stock split in 1:2 ratio. This small-cap penny stock under ₹5 has risen from around ₹1.10 to ₹2.41 apiece on BSE in one year, logging nearly 120%. This is the second time the penny stock under ₹5 has declared a stock split, with the previous split occurring on October 13, 2016, in 1:5 ratio. The company's share price has risen from around ₹1.88 to ₹2.41 apiece, registering around 25% rise.

Performance

Market performance and stock price history

Over the past six months, Srestha Finvest's share price has risen from ₹1.27 to ₹2.41 per share, marking nearly a 90% increase. The penny stock is available for trade only on the BSE and ended Friday with a market cap of ₹197 crore and a trade volume of 3,49,67,793. Its highest and lowest prices over the past year were ₹2.56 and ₹0.98 per share, respectively.