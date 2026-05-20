HCG Q4 profit drops 70% to ₹2.17cr, revenue ₹650.29cr up

HCG raises ₹425cr for tech upgrades

More people are choosing HCG for cancer care, especially with its push into precision medicine and robotics.

While some changes in Kolkata lowered the average revenue per patient, the company raised ₹425 crore this year to expand and upgrade technology.

Internationally, its Kenya branch grew 39%; it is selling off its fertility arm soon, and a hospital at an alternate Whitefield location is anticipated to become operational by FY27.