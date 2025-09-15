Next Article
HCL Tech share price holds steady at ₹1,467.20
HCL Technologies's share price didn't budge on September 15, 2025, holding steady at ₹1,467.20.
While the stock has dipped 13.45% over the last three months thanks to tough market conditions, it's picked up a bit of momentum lately—up 3.4% just this past week.
Market cap of HCL Tech is nearly ₹4 lakh crore
HCL Tech is still a big player with a market cap of nearly ₹4 lakh crore and over 21 lakh shares traded on Friday alone.
Its price-to-earnings ratio is 23.45 and earnings per share are ₹62.56.
Even though returns slipped by about 2% in the last month, the strong trading activity indicates continued interest in HCL Tech's stock.