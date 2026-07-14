HCL Technologies investing 3500cr in up to 50MW data centers
HCL Technologies just announced a ₹3,500 crore ($365 million) push to build new data centers, aiming for up to 50 MW capacity.
This is a major shift from its usual approach, as CEO C Vijayakumar explained that AI advancements have made data center space a real bottleneck.
With this move, HCLTech wants to offer full-stack services (think power, storage, and compute) all under one roof.
HCL Technologies targets enterprise and government clients
These data centers are designed for enterprise and government clients who need high-margin solutions.
It's all part of HCLTech's bigger plan to boost its AI infrastructure and stay ahead in emerging tech.
It has also grabbed a 10% stake in Sarvam AI for $150 million and a promoter group entity of HCLTech teamed up with Foxconn for semiconductors in January 2024.
HCL Technologies posts $3.65 billion revenue
In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, HCLTech posted $3.65 billion in revenue, a slight dip from last quarter but up 3% year over year.
Net profit nudged up to $488 million with improved margins at 16.9%.
These numbers highlight its steady progress as it invests in high-growth areas like AI and semiconductors.