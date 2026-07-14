HCL Technologies investing 3500cr in up to 50MW data centers

HCL Technologies just announced a ₹3,500 crore ($365 million) push to build new data centers, aiming for up to 50 MW capacity.

This is a major shift from its usual approach, as CEO C Vijayakumar explained that AI advancements have made data center space a real bottleneck.

With this move, HCLTech wants to offer full-stack services (think power, storage, and compute) all under one roof.