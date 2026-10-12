HCL Technologies posts Q2 revenue up 11.51% to ₹35,620 cr
Business
HCL Technologies just posted a solid Q2, with revenue rose 11.51% year on year to ₹35,620 crore.
The big wins? Total deal bookings stood at $3.3 billion, up 27%, and advanced AI revenue soaring by 78% to $219 million, showing their tech investments are really paying off.
Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra credits AI
Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra credits smart moves in AI and global partnerships for the strong results.
HCL also added 6,450 employees on a net basis this quarter, pushing its team to 230,339 employees.
With a ₹12 per share dividend announced (for the 95th time in a row!) and higher growth targets set for FY27, the company seems confident about riding out global slowdowns and keeping up its future growth streak.