HCL Technologies posts Q2 revenue up 11.51% to ₹35,620 cr

Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra credits smart moves in AI and global partnerships for the strong results.

HCL also added 6,450 employees on a net basis this quarter, pushing its team to 230,339 employees.

With a ₹12 per share dividend announced (for the 95th time in a row!) and higher growth targets set for FY27, the company seems confident about riding out global slowdowns and keeping up its future growth streak.