HCL Technologies reorganizes by industry, keeps FY27 revenue growth target
HCL Technologies just made its biggest leadership changes in three years, moving away from organizing by geography to focusing on specific industries.
The shakeup comes as AI transforms client needs and IT strategies, with several execs stepping into new roles and others leaving.
Even with all these changes, HCLTech is sticking to its revenue growth target of 1% to 4% in constant currency for FY27 after pulling in $14.66 billion in FY26.
HCL Technologies launched industry teams
Last October, HCLTech launched fresh industry-focused teams for areas like Retail and CPG, Mobility, and Business Process Operations, now led by Kristina Rogers, Pankaj Tagra, and Upjit Ghuman.
Analysts say this move matches the growing demand for AI-powered, customized tech solutions across industries.
The company's also doubling down on Europe (which brings in over a quarter of its revenue) as it adapts to slower demand in the global IT market.