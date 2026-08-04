HCL Technologies reorganizes by industry, keeps FY27 revenue growth target

HCL Technologies just made its biggest leadership changes in three years, moving away from organizing by geography to focusing on specific industries.

The shakeup comes as AI transforms client needs and IT strategies, with several execs stepping into new roles and others leaving.

Even with all these changes, HCLTech is sticking to its revenue growth target of 1% to 4% in constant currency for FY27 after pulling in $14.66 billion in FY26.