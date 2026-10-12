HCLTech advanced AI revenue jumps 72% to $876m, margins rise
Business
HCLTech just reported a huge jump in its annualized advanced AI revenue: $876 million for the July-September 2026 quarter, up 72% from last year.
This surge also helped the company's operating margins get a healthy bump.
HCLTech lands $1.14bn Mercedes-Benz deal
AI is now central to HCLTech's business strategy. CEO and MD C Vijayakumar credits strong execution and says AI has boosted both productivity and client relationships.
The company landed a massive $1.14 billion deal with Mercedes-Benz this quarter, helping total deal wins reach $3.24 billion.
Net profit also rose by 21.2%, hitting ₹5,132 crore, and HCLTech plans to reinvest in even more AI innovation going forward.