HCLTech AI services revenue hits $171 million, 62.1% YoY rise
Business
HCLTech just had a standout quarter for its AI services, pulling in $171 million between April and June, a 10.6% jump from last quarter and up 62.1% compared to last year.
This surge shows how quickly companies are jumping on the AI bandwagon to boost their tech game.
HCLTech AI factories, chips, ₹4,624 cr
HCLTech's AI lineup includes things like "AI factories" and semiconductor design for inferencing, with the company expecting this side of the business to grow by 25% to 30% each year.
On top of that, HCLTech posted a net profit of ₹4,624 crore for Q1 FY2027 (up 20% year-over-year), showing they're not just keeping up: they're setting the pace in tech services.