HCLTech announces ₹3,500cr for AI data centers, targets 50MW capacity
Business
HCLTech just announced a massive ₹3,500 crore investment to build new AI-focused data centers, aiming to boost its capacity up to 50 MW.
CEO C Vijayakumar says this move comes as more companies want AI solutions but face supply crunches.
HCLTech Q1 profit >20% revenue 14%
Vijayakumar shared that this investment will help HCLTech offer full-stack AI tech as businesses upgrade from old-school setups to modern, AI-ready systems.
The news dropped alongside strong Q1 FY27 results: net profit jumped over 20%, and revenue grew 14%.
HCLTech is sticking with its growth targets for the year, confident about riding the next wave of tech.