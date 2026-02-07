HCLTech joins Fortune's 'World's Most Admired Companies' list
Business
HCLTech just scored a spot on Fortune's 2026 "World's Most Admired Companies" list, standing out for its strong performance, innovation, and social responsibility.
The IT giant pulled in $14.5 billion in revenue last year, with a global team spread across 60 countries.
Fortune's editor highlights the role of AI in this recognition
This recognition isn't just about bragging rights—it shows how much trust HCLTech has earned from clients and peers.
CEO C. Vijayakumar says it reflects the faith customers put in them every day, especially as they focus on making an impact with AI.
As Fortune's editor Alyson Shontell puts it, companies like HCLTech are leading the way by using AI to transform industries—something that matters more than ever right now.