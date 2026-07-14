HCLTech June quarter beats estimates despite slight revenue dip
Business
HCLTech just shared its June quarter results, and while revenue dipped slightly (down 0.9% to $3.65 billion), the company still managed to beat analyst expectations.
Operating margins actually improved a bit, and net profit went up by 3%.
So even with some bumps in the IT sector, HCLTech is holding steady.
Signs $2.4B deals, funds ₹3500cr AI
The company signed new deals worth $2.4 billion, up from last quarter, and expects this strong pipeline to boost growth soon.
They are sticking with their forecast for modest revenue growth this year.
Plus, HCLTech is investing ₹3,500 crore in a major AI data center project, hoping it will help it stay ahead as tech keeps evolving.