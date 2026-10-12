HCLTech partners with Anthropic to deploy Claude models securely
HCLTech is partnering with AI firm Anthropic to help companies use AI more easily and securely.
They'll be working with Anthropic's Claude models to boost cybersecurity, safety, and responsible use of AI.
As part of this move, HCLTech will set up a dedicated unit and a Centre of Excellence focused on building practical AI solutions for real-world business needs.
HCLTech to embed Anthropic Claude
HCLTech plans to weave Claude and Claude Code into AIForce, while HCLSoftware will integrate Claude capabilities into tools like HCL BigFix and HCL AppScan, making them stronger on automation and security.
The partnership also aims to create smarter solutions for software engineering, IT support, and business workflows, helping companies move from just experimenting with AI to actually using it in their day-to-day work.
chief executive officer and managing director of HCLTech C Vijayakumar puts it simply: this collaboration "Few technology companies combine the scale of a global systems integrator with the product depth of an ISV. That gives us a rare advantage to securely engineer and deploy Agentic AI at scale and deliver the business outcomes that matter most to our clients."